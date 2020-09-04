James Godwin Campbell
Indianapolis - Our dear loving father, grandfather, uncle & great-grandfather passed away Thursday morning, the 3rd of September, 2020. Jim was born July 31, 1926 in Waseca, Minnesota to the late James Henry and Nelle Mae (Godwin) Campbell. He was married to Maizie Ruth Love, August 5, 1949 in Indianapolis. She precedes him in death. A 1943 graduate of Childersburg HS in Childersburg, Alabama, he went on to schooling in the Electrical School in the US Navy and the Purdue University Indianapolis Center where he studied electrical engineering. He was an electrical and control engineer who worked as a project manager at RCA, Merz Engineering, Wallace Expanding Machine Co, and the George E Booth Co.
He is also a decorated veteran of WWII serving from 1944 to 1947 on bases at Great Lakes, Ill and Norfolk, VA as an Electronics Technician Mate 1st class working with radar. He served on the USS Houston and USS Missouri. He was recalled from 1950 to 1952 for the Korean War and served at the Naval Air Station, San Diego. He was a Mason and a Murat Shriner Highlander playing the bagpipes. He liked riding his 1965 BMW motorcycle, bowling, and photography. He was generous in funding various charitable organizations and helping out at The Special Olympics
. He was a loving father and grandfather who worked very hard his whole life to provide for and help his family. Jim is currently survived by his daughters; Catherine "Cathy" Shiner, and Scott of Denmark, Wisconsin, Bonita "Bonnie" Novak, and Allan of Vestal, New York, Deborah "Debbie" Gardner, and Mark of Batesville, Indiana, and Ruth King and Patrick of Indianapolis, Indiana, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jim is preceded in death by 3 siblings; William Campbell, Ronald Woodrum, and Alice Gore. A visitation for James will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46220. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM. James will be laid to rest at 2:30 PM at Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 38th St., Indianapolis, Indiana 46208. Services at the funeral home and graveside will be livestreamed on the Feeney-Hornak Keystone Facebook page.