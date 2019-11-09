Services
James Grafton "Jim" Whitaker

James Grafton "Jim" Whitaker Obituary
James Grafton "Jim" Whitaker

Noblesville - James Grafton "Jim" Whitaker, 83, of Noblesville, passed away on November 8, 2019 of heart failure at IU North in Carmel. He was born in Lima, Ohio to Russell E. and Frances (McGree) Whitaker. He was a 1954 graduate of Shortridge High School and attended Indiana and Butler Universities, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. In 1979 he and Linda Louise Bower were married in Indianapolis.

Jim was a real estate Broker with F.C. Tucker before joining 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty as its Indiana sales representative.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John R. Whitaker. He is survived by his wife, daughter Jane Marie Whitaker, step-son Jeff Feezle, sister-in-law Nancy Whitaker, nieces Lynn (John Paul) Jones, Mary (Vern) Mikalouski, nephew David Whitaker and many great nieces and nephews.

Jim loved his family, movies, cool jazz, his pontoon boats and cars, and crosswords.

At his request, there will be no funeral. Please consider a memorial contribution to the . Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
