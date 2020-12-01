1/1
James H. Nalley M.D.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. Nalley, M.D.

Pensacola, FL - James H. Nalley, M.D., 76, of Pensacola, FL passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Dr. Nalley was born on Mother's Day, May 12, 1944, in St. Francis, KY. He was raised in Indiana where he graduated from St. Pat's Grade School, Cathedral High School, Marian College, and IU Medical School. He and his family moved to Pensacola in 1981 where he pursued his practice in Anesthesiology, retiring at 74.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Jane Hardesty Nalley, Sr.; as well as his siblings, Margaret Nalley Buchanan, Thomas Nalley Jr., Betty Nalley, Jerry Nalley, Georgia Nalley, and Dick Nalley.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Susan Nalley; his sister, Kathy Nalley Schembra (Larry); his children, Jeff Nalley (Genni), Kristie Nalley, Ryan Nalley, and Matthew Nalley (Doris); as well as 3 grandchildren, James, Riley, and Emily Nalley.

A private family funeral mass will be celebrated in Pensacola, FL. A celebration of Jim's life will be scheduled at a later date when all can gather safely to share memories and toast his entrance into eternal life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jim's favorite organization, Pathways for Change, 30 S. Spring St., Pensacola, FL 32502.

Full obituary details and condolences may be left at

www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel
2276 Airport Boulevard
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved