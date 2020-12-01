James H. Nalley, M.D.Pensacola, FL - James H. Nalley, M.D., 76, of Pensacola, FL passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.Dr. Nalley was born on Mother's Day, May 12, 1944, in St. Francis, KY. He was raised in Indiana where he graduated from St. Pat's Grade School, Cathedral High School, Marian College, and IU Medical School. He and his family moved to Pensacola in 1981 where he pursued his practice in Anesthesiology, retiring at 74.He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Jane Hardesty Nalley, Sr.; as well as his siblings, Margaret Nalley Buchanan, Thomas Nalley Jr., Betty Nalley, Jerry Nalley, Georgia Nalley, and Dick Nalley.He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Susan Nalley; his sister, Kathy Nalley Schembra (Larry); his children, Jeff Nalley (Genni), Kristie Nalley, Ryan Nalley, and Matthew Nalley (Doris); as well as 3 grandchildren, James, Riley, and Emily Nalley.A private family funeral mass will be celebrated in Pensacola, FL. A celebration of Jim's life will be scheduled at a later date when all can gather safely to share memories and toast his entrance into eternal life.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jim's favorite organization, Pathways for Change, 30 S. Spring St., Pensacola, FL 32502.Full obituary details and condolences may be left at