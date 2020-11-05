1/1
James H. "Jim" Rader
Franklin - James H. "Jim" Rader, 79, of Franklin, IN passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Indiana Masonic Home at Compass Park in Franklin, IN. He was a 1959 graduate of Warwick High School and a 1964 graduate of Purdue University. He was employed by Indiana Bell - later to become AT&T- from 1964 until his retirement in 1989. Reverend Dr. Jenothy Irvine will conduct a private family celebration of life service which will be live-streamed at 11AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 where family and friends can connect via Grace United Methodist Church Franklin at www.franklingrace.org and then go to "10AM worship livestream". Inurnment will take place at the columbarium at Grace United Methodist Church in Franklin, IN. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
