James "Jim" Halstead
Indianapolis - Passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the age of 86. A visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Speedway, 2950 N. High School Road, Indianapolis, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 4-7pm. Services will take place the following day at 10am in the same location, followed by burial in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Ellettsville, IN, SR 46.
Jim is survived by his children: Catherine (Mark) Schipper, Kimberly (Joe) Sachs, and Jim (Kristi) Halstead; grandchildren, Julie (Logan), Stephen, Amy, Andy (Stephanie), and Jim; Great- Grandchildren, Jaina and Myka; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019