James Hawkins
1961 - 2020
James Hawkins

Indianapolis - James "Jim" Hawkins, 59 passed away Thursday, August 13th surrounded by his family. Jim was born to Carl R. and June Hawkins in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jim worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator. In his free time he enjoyed boating. Sundays in the Hawkins household was filled with watching NASCAR and cheering on an Earnhardt. Most of all, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife of over 42 years, Carol (Cope) Hawkins. Mother, June Byrd (Don), three children, Micah Hawkins, Sara Orender (Alan), Shantiel Soeder (Tim), siblings: Mike Hawkins (Ioanna), Tina Clark (Ricky), and Terrie Cope (David). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Nate, William, and Grace, as well as his maternal grandmother, Judy Eudell Martin.

Jim is preceded in death by his son, Joshua James Hawkins, father, Carl R. Hawkins, paternal grandparents whom he was very close with, Carl V. and Mary Hawkins, as well as his best friend, Roger Carter.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, August 15th from 4-7 P.M. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 16th at 2 P.M. at Free Spirit Baptist Church, 6509 Valley Milles Ave. Indianapolis, 46241.

Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, Tennessee at a later date.

Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at the visitation and services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To sign the online register book and leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
AUG
16
Service
02:00 PM
Free Spirit Baptist Church
