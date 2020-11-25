1/1
James Hession
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Hession

Indianapolis - James C. "Jim" Hession, 73, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020. He was born November 20, 1947 in Lafayette, IN, son of the late George and Frances (Jarka) Hession and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School.

As a veteran of the US Army, Jim was a helicopter pilot who served multiple tours in Vietnam. He was also a grateful member of AA for 40 years and served as the administrator of Progress House for several years.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by sisters, Veronica Parks and Helen Hession.

Survivors include daughter, Lauren (Nick)Jehs; five sisters, Mary Frances Hession, Theresa Caldwell, Ann Louise (Greg) Mauck, Alice Hession, Margaret "Margie" (Joe) Goodman; four brothers, George A. (Rose) Hession, Edward "Matt" Hession, Robert "Bob" Hession, Paul Hession; and more than 70 nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Jim's complete obituary.

Bussell Family Funerals is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.





Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bussell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved