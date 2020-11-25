James Hession
Indianapolis - James C. "Jim" Hession, 73, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020. He was born November 20, 1947 in Lafayette, IN, son of the late George and Frances (Jarka) Hession and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School.
As a veteran of the US Army, Jim was a helicopter pilot who served multiple tours in Vietnam. He was also a grateful member of AA for 40 years and served as the administrator of Progress House for several years.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by sisters, Veronica Parks and Helen Hession.
Survivors include daughter, Lauren (Nick)Jehs; five sisters, Mary Frances Hession, Theresa Caldwell, Ann Louise (Greg) Mauck, Alice Hession, Margaret "Margie" (Joe) Goodman; four brothers, George A. (Rose) Hession, Edward "Matt" Hession, Robert "Bob" Hession, Paul Hession; and more than 70 nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
