Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
James Holmes
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway - James M. Holmes, 87, passed away June 17, 2019. He was a retired Machinist for Allison's GM. He was a Veteran of the US Navy and a member of American Legion Post #500. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Coltharp Holmes. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Holmes; brother, John (Leslie) Holmes; niece, Carol Deimbacher; nephew, Brad (Steph) Holmes; great nephews, Carson, Ethan James, Fin and Jude. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Monday June 24, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 10am Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Burial will be Crown Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Speedway Animal Rescue or Cats Haven. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019
