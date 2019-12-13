|
|
James Irving Jackson
Fishers - 58, passed away December 13, 2019. He was born May 17, 1961 to the late Billie and Margaret Jackson. Jim was a 1979 graduate of Warren Central High School and a 1982 graduate of Ball State University. He retired from Defense Finance and Accounting Service of the U.S. Government. Jim was a member of East 91st Christian Church. He was an avid water skier, loved to golf, work in his garden, boat at Raccoon Lake and above all loved anything that involved being with his family and dogs.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, James and Rachel; sister, Debbie Cortellini (Doug); brother, Gary Campbell (Debra); many nieces and nephews; parents-in-law, Paul and Helga Rogers; and brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, Bill and Kristy Nelson, William and Sheila Carlisle and Sheila Rogers. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Jones; step-father, Charles Bowman; brother-in-law, Paul Rogers, Jr.; and nephew, Bryan Fentz. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019