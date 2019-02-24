|
|
Dr. James J. Baldwin
Indianapolis - Dr. James J. Baldwin departed this life on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the age of 93, having lived a fulfilling and inspiring life as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a distinguished professional career as an orthodontist and educator. He was born September 26, 1925, in Jacksonville, IL, to the late Dr. Arthur Kirby and Louise (Murphy) Baldwin. Dr. Baldwin had an extensive academic background, earning degrees from DePauw University (B.A; Phi Beta Kappa), Yale University (M.S.), and Indiana University (D.D.S, M.S.D). He also attended Stanford University, West Point Military Academy, and the University of Illinois.
Dr. Baldwin opened his orthodontic practice in 1957 in the Hume Mansur Building in downtown Indianapolis, with his dedicated assistant Madonna Brane, and then moved the practice to Castleton in 1970, decorating the office with Peter Max murals and providing television sets above the dental chairs for his young patients. He also spent two days each week as an Associate Professor of Orthodontics at the Indiana University Dental School, where he was an innovator in the field of applied biomechanics. He was a pioneer in the development of the segmented arch technique, and regularly presented a course in biomechanics at the University of Illinois-Chicago. An enthusiastic and devoted educator, he continued his teaching career at Indiana University until 2014.
Dr. Baldwin was a member of Delta Chi fraternity, All Souls Unitarian Church, Rotary International, the Angle Society (serving as president in 1988-1989), Meridian Hills Country Club, and the Great Lakes Society of Orthodontists.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha (Wisehart) Baldwin; brother, Arthur Kirby (Carol) Baldwin, Jr., and brother-in-law, Robert F. (Jean) Wisehart.
He is survived by his sons, David (Denise Costich) Baldwin and Frank Baldwin; grandchildren, Mara (Sarah Hennies) Baldwin, Will, and Dennis; brother Charles; nephews, Bob & Scott Baldwin, John & Frank Wisehart and niece Mary Wisehart.
He will be remembered for his intellectual achievements, remarkable sense of humor, cheerful disposition, and devotion to his family, friends, and students. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr. Baldwin's name may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019