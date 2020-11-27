James J. BoylanIndianapolis - 69, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away November 25, 2020. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on December 3, 1950 the son of Charles and Delores Boylan. He married Nancy A. Nichols on March 2, 1974 at Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ in Indianapolis. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy. He is also survived by his three sons, Scott (Gwen), Peter (Heather), and Chris and his grandchildren, Samantha Boylan (Nicholas Keppol), Ryan Boylan and Caitlyn Boylan.Other survivors include his sister-in-law Robin Nichols and Siblings Charles Boylan (Flora), William Boylan (Bessie), Linda King (Jim), Shirley Roth (Jerry), Barbara Boylan, Mary Lou Buttersnitz ( Ricky), and John Boylan (Debbie).He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Delores Boylan, Sister and Brother-in-law Shirley and Hiram Estes, and Granddaughter Hannah Boylan.Jim graduated from Atherton High School in 1969 and went on to serve in the United States Army for over 20 years serving in Germany and Desert Storm. He returned and began his career with the United States Post Office retiring after 30 years of service. He was a longtime member of Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ where he was instrumental in creating a tribute to Military Veterans each Memorial and Veteran's Day, of which he was very proud.Visitation will be from 2pm-4pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home on Sunday, November 29th. A private family service will be held following the visitation with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.The family would like to thank the Veterans ALS Clinic for all their help and guidance through Jim's illness.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical United Church Roof Fund (603 N. New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202) or the ALS Association/Indiana Chapter (7202 E 87th Street, Suite 102, Indianapolis, IN 46256.)