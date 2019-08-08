|
James J. Dukes (Jim)
New Whiteland - James J. Dukes (Jim), 76 of Whiteland, passed away on August 5, 2019 at Franciscan Hospice House after a brief illness. Jim was born January 29, 1943 to the late John and Maxine Dukes. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John Dukes and Danny Dukes. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Margaret Dukes, and his daughters, Angie McGuire (Terry) of Whiteland, and Belinda Hippert (Todd) of Easton, PA. Also surviving are his beloved grandkids, Trent and Logan McGuire and Kendal and Karsen Hippert.
Jim was a 1961 graduate of Beech Grove High School where he enjoyed playing football and wrestling. After school, Jim honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked at Chrysler Corporation for 37 years, retiring in 2005. After retirement, Jim loved to golf and was proud of his hole-in-one at Sarah Shank. Jim also enjoyed fishing trips with friends, Nascar, visiting casinos and state parks and attending his grandkids sports and activities. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, funny stories, detailed historical knowledge, and love of his family. Jim was a wonderful husband, supportive father and loving papaw and he will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 1st at Hornet Park Community Center in Beech Grove from 2-4. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019