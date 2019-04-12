|
|
James J. Fuqua
Fortville - James J. Fuqua, 72, of Fortville, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Greenfield. He was born October 25, 1946 in Anderson to Joseph and Rosalie (Bridgeman) Fuqua. Jim was part of the first graduating class of Mt. Vernon High School in 1964 and attended Manchester College.
He was a charter member of the FF & F Club, past master of the Fortville F & AM Lodge No. 207, past president of the Fortville Lions Club and served in the Army Reserve for 6 years at the 337th General Hospital. Jim retired in 2001 as the Manager of MainSource Bank, one of the many successor banks to the Fortville Savings & Loan. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and mushroom hunting. Jim also was an avid gambler, but his true passion was bird hunting in the upper peninsula of Michigan.
Jim is survived by his wife Nancy (Hanna) Fuqua, whom he married June 12, 1971; son Jason (Kate) Fuqua of Pelham, NY; grandsons: Harrison and Miller; brother Richard (Denise) Fuqua of Fortville and special friends Gary Kellam, Jack Leonard, George McKinnies and John Ritter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Leslie Fuqua and his beloved bird dogs Fergie, Bess and Lizzie.
Masonic memorial rites will preced the service to celebrate Jim's life on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will take place at Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville at a later date.
Jim's family requests that those in attendance dress casually for the visitation and memorial service.
Jim would also want everyone to know that the Dow Jones closed at 26,157.16, up 6.56, that Corn closed at 3.6175 up 1.75 cents and that soybeans closed at 9.02 up 3.25 cents from their previous closes on April 9th.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society c/o the funeral home or the Fortville Lions Club. Online condolences may be shared at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 12, 2019