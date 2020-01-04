Resources
James J. "Jim" Kew

James J. "Jim" Kew Obituary
James J. "Jim" Kew

Carmel - James J. "Jim" Kew, 67, of Carmel, IN and Longboat Key, FL, passed away December 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be at 11AM January 11 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Conner Suite. Family and friends are invited to visit from 4-7:30PM January 10 and from 10-11AM January 11 preceding the service.

Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Jeff (Shannon) Kew and Jackie (Matt) Robinson; brother, John McKay; sister, Linda Hayes; step-brother, Rick (Bea) Peterson; brother-in-law, Phil (Harriet) Branstetter; sister-in-law Carol (Bob) Swithers; nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends who mourn his loss.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
