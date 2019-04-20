Services
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Puis X Catholic Church
7200 Sarto Dr.
Indianpaolis, IN
James J Medenwald

Indianapolis - 86, passed away peacefully in Naples, Florida on April 13, 2019. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 22, 1932, he was the youngest of 6 children of the late William S and Regina B Dallas Medenwald. He is also preceded in passing by his wife, Eileen Medenwald; son, Timothy Medenwald; and his siblings.

Jim graduated from Cathedral High School. He married the love of his life, Eileen, on August 4, 1951. He then left home to serve in the Air Force from January 30, 1952 to July 25, 1955. He continued his studies and graduated Purdue University in 1960. Jim worked for General Motors Plant 5 the later for Allison Transmission and traveled all over the world. He loved coaching little league football and CYO swimming. He led the St. Gabriel CYO swim team to many championships. He built a house on Raccoon Lake in Rockville, Indiana where the family has many wonderful memories of boating, tubing, and water skiing. After retirement he traveled with Eileen, found a love of fishing, enjoyed time with family, and lived part time in Naples, Florida.

Jim's memory will be cherished by his surviving children, Arlene Sheean (David), Paula Berry (Mike), Dean Medenwald (Patricia), and Sandra Fansler (Dave); 9 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 - 7 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E 71st St Indianapolis, Indiana. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Puis X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Dr Indianpaolis, Indiana with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to: , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 20, 2019
