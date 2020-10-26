James Jerry Whitaker
Indianapolis - James Jerry Whitaker, age 82, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jerry was born April 5, 1938 in Indianapolis to John and Mary Helen Wilkerson Whitaker. He graduated from Tech High School in 1956. After high school Jerry heard the call to serve his county and he carried that call through his life. He joined the U.S. Marines in 1958 during the Korean War. Then in 1962 he joined the Air Force. After serving his county he joined the Indianapolis Fire Department and retired in 1986 as District Fire Chief. After retiring he joined the Lawrence Township Fire Department and was Fire Chief until 1998. Jerry was a member of Castleton United Methodist Church, Oaklandon Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Murat Shrine and the American Legion. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Sandy Rayl Whitaker; his brothers Tim (Colleen) and John (Lauren); his children Robin (Cherie), Beth Ann (Rick); daughter-in-law Mary; grandchildren Ashley (Richard), Briana, Jerry (Gina), Mary, Joe, Sarah, Kait, and Colby; and great-grandchildren Fynn, Tinley, Maddy, Cooper, Everett and Reagan. Above all else, Jerry was a family man who was most proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jerry is preceded in death by his son Jerry Allan. He rarely missed an opportunity to be at a sporting event, rodeo, Christmas program or musical that involved one of his family members. With his lawn chair and his caffeine-free diet coke in hand, he walked almost as many miles across baseball and softball diamonds as he did on the golf course. But no matter where he went, Jerry always ran into someone he knew and would stop to talk and share some piece of his unique sense of humor. His grandkids and great-grandkids will forever remember "the claw" as a signature Papaw move, also with "See this finger, see this thumb...." However, there was no humor in his voice when he offered his support encouragement, or love to any one of his family members. Each and every one knew that if they needed his help, he would be there for them.
A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Jerry's name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky or Hoosier Burn Camp or Survive Alive house. Service entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary.
Jerry will always be remember for his two saying, "The bus is leaving...." and "Don't let the door hit you in the …."
