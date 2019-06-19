Services
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim H. Dawson


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James "Jim H. Dawson Obituary
James "Jim H. Dawson

New Palestine - James "Jim" H. Dawson, 55, of New Palestine, passed away June 16, 2019. Jim was born on March 13, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the youngest son of Carl and Virginia Dawson.

Jim loved music, deep sea fishing, and cooking for friends and family. He was a giving man who loved the Lord and had a heart of hospitality. Jim and Maria frequently opened their home to friends in need of a place to stay. He served several times in Mazatlan, Mexico with YWAM (Youth With a Mission) and often donated his services to cook for events at his church, Brookville Road Community Church. His integrity, hospitality, generosity, sense of humor and thoughtfulness will be missed.

Jim is survived by his wife of 27 years, Maria; children, Jordan (Emily) Dawson, Cameron (Elizabeth) Dawson, and Nicole Dawson, brother Richard Dawson, and many nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Virginia Dawson, brothers Robert Dawson, and Michael Dawson.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11am also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org or Hope Center Indy, hopecenter.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
Download Now