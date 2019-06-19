|
|
James "Jim H. Dawson
New Palestine - James "Jim" H. Dawson, 55, of New Palestine, passed away June 16, 2019. Jim was born on March 13, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the youngest son of Carl and Virginia Dawson.
Jim loved music, deep sea fishing, and cooking for friends and family. He was a giving man who loved the Lord and had a heart of hospitality. Jim and Maria frequently opened their home to friends in need of a place to stay. He served several times in Mazatlan, Mexico with YWAM (Youth With a Mission) and often donated his services to cook for events at his church, Brookville Road Community Church. His integrity, hospitality, generosity, sense of humor and thoughtfulness will be missed.
Jim is survived by his wife of 27 years, Maria; children, Jordan (Emily) Dawson, Cameron (Elizabeth) Dawson, and Nicole Dawson, brother Richard Dawson, and many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Virginia Dawson, brothers Robert Dawson, and Michael Dawson.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11am also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org or Hope Center Indy, hopecenter.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 19, 2019