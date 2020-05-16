James Jones
Lebanon - Pastor James A. Jones
86, Lebanon, passed away May 15, 2020. Pastor Jones, along with his father-in-law, Charles Russell Jenkins, founded the Apostolic Bible Church in Brownsburg, and he served as the church's pastor from 1969 until his retirement in 2017. He received degrees from Arkansas State University, Pentecostal Bible Institute and Indiana University where he received his doctorate degree in education. While pastoring, he also taught at the University of Indianapolis for 25 years and the Indiana Bible College for 13 years. He traveled to over 50 countries for missionary and education work, and he baptized over 500 and married 150 couples. Pastor Jones mentored 12 sons and daughters in the ministry. His wife of 53 years, Esther Ruth Jenkins Jones, preceded him in death in 2008. Also preceding him in death were his parents Armour and Arelia Jones and brothers Vernon and Harold Jones. Pastor Jones is survived by his daughter Dr. Crystal Jones; adopted daughter Dr. Lisa Kinderman; brother Garriett "Buck" Jones; sisters Arelia Merritt, Bernice Robertson, Janice Lumpkin and Harriett "Ludy" Jorgenson; several nieces and nephews. Due to current health conditions and restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at the Apostolic Bible Church, followed by burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, next to his beloved wife. A celebration of life service for Pastor Jones will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Witham Foundation, 2605 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon, IN 46052. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Lebanon - Pastor James A. Jones
86, Lebanon, passed away May 15, 2020. Pastor Jones, along with his father-in-law, Charles Russell Jenkins, founded the Apostolic Bible Church in Brownsburg, and he served as the church's pastor from 1969 until his retirement in 2017. He received degrees from Arkansas State University, Pentecostal Bible Institute and Indiana University where he received his doctorate degree in education. While pastoring, he also taught at the University of Indianapolis for 25 years and the Indiana Bible College for 13 years. He traveled to over 50 countries for missionary and education work, and he baptized over 500 and married 150 couples. Pastor Jones mentored 12 sons and daughters in the ministry. His wife of 53 years, Esther Ruth Jenkins Jones, preceded him in death in 2008. Also preceding him in death were his parents Armour and Arelia Jones and brothers Vernon and Harold Jones. Pastor Jones is survived by his daughter Dr. Crystal Jones; adopted daughter Dr. Lisa Kinderman; brother Garriett "Buck" Jones; sisters Arelia Merritt, Bernice Robertson, Janice Lumpkin and Harriett "Ludy" Jorgenson; several nieces and nephews. Due to current health conditions and restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at the Apostolic Bible Church, followed by burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, next to his beloved wife. A celebration of life service for Pastor Jones will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Witham Foundation, 2605 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon, IN 46052. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 16 to May 17, 2020.