James Jones
Plainfield - James Russell Jones, 93, was born on October 15, 1926 in Greencastle, Indiana to Nellie (Baughman) and James Harvey Jones. He passed away peacefully at home in Plainfield, Indiana on Saturday July 11, 2020. Married for 75 years, he is survived by his loving wife Goldie Jones, their three daughters Marilyn Sonntag (Heinz), Karen Boyle, and Marcella McMasters; their grand-daughters Terri Christensen, Rachelle Bradshaw (Dan), and J. Grace Miller (Duane); their great-grandsons Dustin Christensen (Tanya), Derek Christensen (Caitlyn), Tanner Christensen, Nicolas Gore (Christine), Oliver Miller, and Cole Miller; as well as their great-great-grandchildren Elizabeth Christensen, Adalynn Christensen, Henry Christensen and Jensen Gore. Many nephews and nieces that he adored also survive him. He is preceded in death by sister Kate (Jones) Person, Don Jones, Jim Jones, Venard Jones, Duane Jones, and Jack Jones.
Russ Jones served proudly in WWII in the Army Air Force and was a dedicated General Motors employee for 31 years until his retirement. He was the man you could count on to be up-to-date on current events, check your tires when you came for a visit, cut out some 'funnies' he thought would make you laugh, and forever holding his wife's hand when walking. Lover of westerns, a well-kept yard, and his family; he pushed us, often without saying a word, to be our best.
Our time with him was never going to be enough, but we are grateful for the time that we had. Please join us to celebrate his life at Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020, with visitation on Saturday from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm. Masks will be provided and required to ensure the safety of everyone attending. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Donations can be directed to The Center Community Church Building Fund, 5938 E. County Road 700 E, Plainfield, IN 46168. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.hamptongentry.com