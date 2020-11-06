James Joseph Allison
Indianapolis - James Joseph Allison, age 83, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 3, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. Jim was born on January 28, 1937 in Washington, DC to the late Robert and Patricia (Lord) Allison. He graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Marian University where he was the first male to officially enroll when the college became co-ed in 1954. Jim served in the U.S. Navy and while stationed in Hawaii he met the love of his life, Julia Joanne Blanc. They were married in Honolulu before traveling to Taiwan where two of their four children were born.
After his time serving our country, Jim worked as a systems analyst throughout his career. His time with IBM gave him the opportunity to work with the early computing systems being used in accounting. Jim attended St. Pius X Catholic Church faithfully from 1965 until a few months before his death. He was proud to be the parish representative who worked with the architects when the new church was designed and built. Jim was a voracious reader, a gifted writer, and a lifelong learner. He was happiest when his entire family gathered to celebrate holidays and birthdays.
Jim is survived by his wife, Julia (Blanc) Allison and their four children, Michelle (Rob) Henderson, Michael (Holly) Allison, Marianne (Chris) Heinzman, and Mark (Michelle) Allison, his brother David (Cindy) Allison, his beloved nieces and nephews, as well as twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Jim will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10:30 AM until 12:00 noon at St. Pius X Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 12:00 noon. Memorial contributions in Jim's honor may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Parish or Ascension St. Vincent Home Health Hospice. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9887967
to view the full obituary and to share a memory.