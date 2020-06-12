James Joseph Golden
Indianapolis - James Joseph Golden, 92, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Marquette Manor in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jim had a full life. He was born in New York City and served in the United States Navy before attending Kent State University (KSU) where he earned a degree business and polymer studies. While at KSU he met fellow student, Eleanor Rose Gosciewski. Jim and Eleanor were married in 1952. Subsequently, Jim was employed and became a shareholder with Buckeye Rubber & Packing Company in Cleveland, Ohio. He had a successful sales career with "Buckeye," retiring in the late 1990's.
Jim had a good sense of humor and was a "people person." A son of Irish immigrants, Jim would often laugh and quote the line from Mel Brook's movie, Blazing Saddles, "But we don't want the Irish!" For Jim, the best summer days began with an early morning tee time, 18 to 36 holes of golf ("Went to Saturday evening mass..." he'd say with a grin) followed by a PGA tournament/nap in front of the television, with a family barbecue for the finale. Winter days, Jim's favorite music— often the Kingston Trio or Nat King Cole— was the family wakeup call while Jim cooked a "Navy Man's" breakfast. In the afternoon the house was often filled with the aroma of Jim's "famous" slow cooked spaghetti sauce (his specialty, "Don't need a recipe."). Jim enjoyed his grandchildren, teaching them the important things in life: golfing, playing poker, fishing, and spending time together. Later in life, nothing pleased him more than to sit with a cup of tea, and say "Tell me what's new...."
Jim, who relished being the only male in a household of 4 females, is survived by his loving and patient wife, Eleanor, of 68 years. Jim is also survived by his daughters and their spouses, Karen Golden-Biddle and R. Mark Biddle; Kathryn Correia and Stephen Correia and Kimberly Lenzo and Christopher Michael Lenzo; grandchildren, Nathaniel Biddle, Andrew James Lenzo, Nathaniel Taylor and Zachary Golden Correia (finally 4 men!) and his sisters Loretta Brady, Theresa Blag and Irene Harrison. Jim is preceded in death by his parents James and Hannah Golden and his brothers John Golden and Arthur Golden.
Memorial services will be arranged at a later date.
Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements.
