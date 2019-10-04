|
|
James "Jim" Joseph McCaughna
Indianapolis - age 75, best known as a good brave, and loyal man, decided on October 2, 2019 to allow the angels, who had been hovering around his bed to take him to heaven, ending his many years of suffering. Left on the bed was his rosary, which he always held, and his Green Bay Packers flannel throw that covered him so warmly.
Born in Brooklyn, New York Naval Yard Hospital on July 9, 1944, he kicked his identical twin brother, Walt, out into the world and stayed safely within his mother, Rosemary Killen McCaughna for five extra minutes. Their dad, Walter McCaughna was serving in WWII as a Navy Pharmacist on a battle ship, and did not see his boys until they were 2 years old. The family moved to Indianapolis soon after the war. Jim's father had attended pharmacy school at Butler and was offered a position at Haag's Drugs. Jim graduated from St. Joan of Arc grade school and Cathedral High School, class of 1962. He worked for several railroads, finally retiring from Amtrak in 2004 after more than 30 years of service. Since retirement, Jim has enjoyed his time to be with family and friends. He kept up with his friends, especially enjoying a monthly card game with friends he had known since grade school. He traveled with friends to places he always wanted to go - returning to his beloved Ireland three times. He was an avid NY Yankees fan and was the proud owner of one share of stock in the Green Bay Packers. Jim was a very active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He had served in every office at one time or the other, elected as president three times. Jim was a quiet man who lived his life with strong convictions of loyalty and love and a great belief in the love of God. Even at his sickest, he would always greet those who visited him with a wave and a fist bump.
May the road rise up to meet him!
He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife, Maureen McCarty McCaughna; son, Scott McCaughna; brother, Walter McCaughna; grandsons, Reece McCaughna and Zach Fromm; several cousins; Maureen's family; and many friends.
The family wishes to thank all who helped care for him including, Rock Steady Boxing, Paradigm Hospice, and his special caregivers, Ann Travis and Trevell Rohr.
Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E 71st Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Jim's Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana at a later date.
Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to: Seeds of Hope Building Fund at 1425 S. Mickley Avenue
Indianapolis, Indiana or at www.seedsofhopeindy.org/contributions or Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the McCaughna family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019