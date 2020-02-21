Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
James Joseph Mills Jr.

James Joseph Mills, Jr.

James Joseph Mills, Jr., 62, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 17, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1957.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A graveside service will be conducted immediately following at 12:30 pm at New Crown Cemetery.

Joe will be laid to rest in New Crown Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
