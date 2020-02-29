|
James K. Setty Jr.
Lancaster - James K. Setty Jr., 67, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Indianapolis, IN unexpectedly went home to meet his Savior on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was the loving husband for 35 years of Kimberly (Hammers) Setty.
Born and raised in Indianapolis, IN he was a graduate of Grace College in Winona Lake, IN. He called Lancaster home for 31 years. He retired from Ingersol Rand in 2017.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children: Kathleen Davis and her husband Kevin of Lancaster, PA; Christopher Setty of Philadelphia, PA; his sister Victoria Ryder of Greenwood, IN; his mother in law Nancy Hammers and sister in law Kathy Hammers of Palmyra, PA. He adored his two grandchildren Dallas Samuel and Austin Jean.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro, PA 17582. There will be no visitation prior to the service, but the family will greet guests informally during a luncheon at the church immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Jim's memory to Compassion International 12290 Voyager Parkway Colorado Springs, CO 80921 or sponsoring a child.
