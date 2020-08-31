James K. SprandelIndianapolis - James K. Sprandel, known as Jim to his family and friends, passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age of 70 from a "widow maker" heart attack. Death came suddenly, unexpectedly and very quickly at the end of one of his frequent and beloved kayaking paddles.Kayaking was Jim's passion. Jim transitioned from running to kayaking about twenty years ago when he decided to do kayaking for cross training. Running quickly became a secondary priority. He was extremely active in the Hoosier Canoe and Kayak Club as an office holder, instructor and trip leader. He earned certifications as an ACA Level 3 Instructor in Coastal Kayaking as well as in CPR and in Wilderness First Aid.Jim must have kayaked on every body of water in the state and many out of the state. It was easy to spot Jim as there was so often a kayak loaded on the car roof, from bow to stern, much longer than the car. Quite a site. Jim had so many kayaks hanging from his garage ceiling that he once sold his extension ladder to make room for an additional boat. At the time of his death he was preparing for his annual trip to his favorite destination, the Apostle Islands on Lake Superior.Jim often said that a day outside was a good day. Besides kayaking nearly year-round, he enjoyed camping, disc golf, hiking, and photography. When he picked up a hobby, he immersed himself --- just count his number of golf discs. Jim was an accomplished woodworker, too. Beginning with his own house remodeling and creating or refinishing pieces of furniture, he went on to make his own Greenland-style kayak paddles. Jim also enjoyed his monthly poker nights with fellow, now mostly retired, ATT engineers. Over the years, Jim collected antique ink pens and antique stereographic photographs. He loved going to garage sales.Jim was born in St. Louis, MO on September 6, 1949 to parents, Louis and Hazel (Zink) Sprandel. In 1971, Jim earned his bachelor's engineering degree from Purdue University and later went on to earn his PhD in Aeronautical Engineering also from Purdue. He worked his entire professional career at ATT in Indianapolis where he was a Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. About 15 years ago, ATT announced an option to its employees that he could not refuse: early retirement.Surviving Jim's passing is his best friend of 12 years and then loving wife of an additional 18 years, Peggy Neill; his brothers, Richard Sprandel of St Louis MO and Gary Sprandel of Frankfort KY; his niece Amy Sprandel of St Louis; as well as many beloved Purdue alumna, kayaking and engineering friends - last, but not least, his pet cat, Zoe.Jim was preceded in death by his brother Robert Sprandel and his parents.Jim had a happy, healthy, fun life. He had an astonishing mind and humor. He was notorious for his clever puns. He taught his pet cat to do dog tricks. He left this world doing what he loved best, kayaking. So many wonderful memories, though a life that ended too soon.Please celebrate Jim's life in your own way…or in his…outside in a beautiful setting recalling memories of Jim and the joy he felt for life and hoped for you, too.Jim's wishes were to be cremated. His family may plan a service in celebration of his life at a later date…post Covid19.Jim was greatly loved and respected and is dearly missed.