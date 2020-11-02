James Kenneth Keith Jr.
Wingate - James Kenneth Keith Jr. age 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, following a lengthy illness, Friday evening, October 30, 2020, in his home. James was born on May 4, 1946,in Kentland, IN, son of the late Kenneth Sr. and Kathryn Irene Keith. He married Linda Booe of Hillsboro, February 11, 1973 and she survives.
James had a full-time Farrier business and Blacksmith service for 48 years. He specialized in Hunters/Jumpers and standard breed horses. James did all the therapeutic shoeing at Purdue University and taught Farrier Science to Purdue students in Animal Husbandry. He was elected and served as one of the Farriers at the Pan Am games in Indianapolis in 1988.
Visitation hours are 4:00 - 8:00 PM with a Masonic service at 8:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020, at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral services, 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at New Hope Chapel, Wingate. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com
for a complete obituary and to sign the guestbook or leave a condolence.