James Kenneth Keith Jr.
James Kenneth Keith Jr.

Wingate - James Kenneth Keith Jr. age 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, following a lengthy illness, Friday evening, October 30, 2020, in his home. James was born on May 4, 1946,in Kentland, IN, son of the late Kenneth Sr. and Kathryn Irene Keith. He married Linda Booe of Hillsboro, February 11, 1973 and she survives.

James had a full-time Farrier business and Blacksmith service for 48 years. He specialized in Hunters/Jumpers and standard breed horses. James did all the therapeutic shoeing at Purdue University and taught Farrier Science to Purdue students in Animal Husbandry. He was elected and served as one of the Farriers at the Pan Am games in Indianapolis in 1988.

Visitation hours are 4:00 - 8:00 PM with a Masonic service at 8:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020, at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral services, 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at New Hope Chapel, Wingate.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
NOV
6
Service
08:00 PM
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Hope Chapel, Wingate
Funeral services provided by
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
(765) 275-2322
Memories & Condolences

November 2, 2020
It was great having know Jim and I have always considered him a good friend and mentor. My thoughts are with his family, sorry for your loss.
David Bruce
Friend
November 2, 2020
Jim was always a great true friend and farrier. We always had good talks when we were together at the conventions. I admired him very much. Heart felt condolences to Linda and family.
Lee Green
Friend
November 2, 2020
I always enjoyed any time I got to spend with him at farrier events
brian robertson
Acquaintance
November 2, 2020
My sincerest condolences to family and friends of James K Keith, Jr.
Jim and I shared a name and a profession. We are both veterans and Masons. Between us we shod a lot of horses and helped start many new farriers. All of these commonalities tied us together as brothers from different parents. Sometime down the road we will meet again.
Jim Keith
Friend
November 2, 2020
Jim Keith
Friend
November 1, 2020
Always was a friend, good man
Dan Bradley
Friend
