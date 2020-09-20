James Krier
Indianapolis - James Edwin Krier, 67, of Indianapolis, passed away September 11, 2020. He was a joyful, light-hearted man with a vibrant personality, one who loved everyone and was loved deeply in return.
Jim is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Shannon Krier; ex-wife Patricia Miller (son Michael Miller), sisters Beth Ann Krier, Mary Clayton, Annie Krier-Drake, Suzanne Hewitt, Carolyn Friedman, and brothers Bill, George, John & Tom Krier. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Betty Krier and brother Joe Krier.
) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society of Indianapolis, indyhumane.org