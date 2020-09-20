1/1
James Krier
{ "" }
James Krier

Indianapolis - James Edwin Krier, 67, of Indianapolis, passed away September 11, 2020. He was a joyful, light-hearted man with a vibrant personality, one who loved everyone and was loved deeply in return.

Jim is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Shannon Krier; ex-wife Patricia Miller (son Michael Miller), sisters Beth Ann Krier, Mary Clayton, Annie Krier-Drake, Suzanne Hewitt, Carolyn Friedman, and brothers Bill, George, John & Tom Krier. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Betty Krier and brother Joe Krier.

Full obituary (indianafuneralcare.com) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society of Indianapolis, indyhumane.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

