James L. Browning
Indianapolis - James Lee Browning, 86, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on May 29, 2019. Jim was born on October 26, 1932 to the late James B. and Helen R. Browning in Portsmouth, OH.
Jim is survived by his beloved children, Pam (Robert) Myers, Debbie (Jerry) Mounce, David (Jenni) Browning, Dennis (Beth Morefield) Browning, and Kim (Ed) Mullins; and brother, Frank (Connie) Browning. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10AM-1PM at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1PM at the funeral center. To view Jim's complete life story visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019