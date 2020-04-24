|
|
James L. Clidinst
Indianapolis - James LeRoy Clidinst was born May 20, 1951, the child of Robert E. Clidinst and Mary Marcella (Lawn) Clidinst. He attended Cathedral Grade School of Indianapolis, graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes, and officially joined the fraternity of the city's East Side.
Known by various nicknames throughout his life... whether The Gentle Giant, Clyde, Jimmy, Lucky, hey Buddy or Sir... he could always be counted on as a friend, co-worker, neighbor, or dearly loved family member. His porch was a gathering place for all visitors, everybody's kids, and anybody's dog.
In his younger days, Jim worked The Bulldog as a representative of their hospitality team. There, many lasting friendships began and memories abound. In later years, he returned as a staff member to his alma mater, Cathedral High School (proud Class of 1969, where he had played football until sidelined by a shoulder injury). During his employment at CHS, he was recognized for his commitment, dependability, Go Irish spirit, and especially his dedication to the school and all students.
To know Jim was to know his great affinity for auto racing, no doubt spurred by his Dad, himself an Indy 500 Race mechanic, who provided Jim laps in a go-cart at an early age. Jim was hooked on oval track racing and spent countless hours traveling to, watching, and analyzing how the Race was won. His annual $2 bet on the Indy 500 was a tradition with a best friend from grade school which continued until the end. Jim really enjoyed all sports, but also closely followed important news events, local and afar. As a quiet but keen observer, he didn't miss much.
After a surgery two years ago resulted in unexpected paralysis, Jim soldiered on as health challenges set in. On the afternoon of April 18, Jim's life on earth ended due to non-Covid infection. Jim was predeceased by his parents, and his brother-in-law, John Houff. His survivors who love and miss him include his ever-faithful sister, Rose Marie, his nephew Benjamin, cousin Mary Louise Coleman and David, and many members of the extended Hanley Family. Services will be private, with committal at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Indianapolis, where he will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon, the 27th of April.
During these times of trouble and physical distancing, hold tight to your fondest memories of James L. Clidinst as he did in remembering you.
For more information, please see www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com to leave a thought.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020