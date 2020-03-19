|
|
James L. Rhodes
Indianapolis - passed away March 18, 2020. He was born May 21, 1936 in Indianapolis to the late Charles O. and Kathryn M. Clark Rhodes. Jim was a Class of 1954 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. He married his first wife, Sharron L. Drummond on September 9, 1955 and she preceded him in death on November 29, 2003. Jim married his current wife, Joan Shriver Rhodes on September 2, 2006. He worked for Ameritech/AT&T for 31 years as a testing technician. After he retired, Jim worked as a driver for Shirley Brothers for four years. He was a member of Zion Church of Christ for 46 years. Since 1994, Jim has been a member of Old Bethel United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Maple Creek Country Club.
Visitation will be Monday, March 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joan Rhodes; sons, Garry M. Rhodes and Gregg A. Rhodes; step-sons, Mark (Tracey) Shriver, Jeffrey (Kimberley) Shriver and Stephen (Lynn) Shriver; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Robert E. (Minerva) Rhodes, David O. Rhodes and Mark (Leesa) Rhodes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 7995 East 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219. www.shirley brothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020