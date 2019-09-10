|
|
James L Thomas
Greenwood - James L. Thomas, 85, Greenwood passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born June 16, 1934 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Don and Earline (Herrington) Thomas, he was a United States Army veteran.
Jim had a valiant career. He served for 39 years on the Indianapolis Police Department, retiring as a Sergeant on February 15, 2004. Throughout his tenure as an officer he served the community with countless hours and devotion to keeping the streets safe. He was awarded the IPD Honor Award Medal of Valor on June 17, 2003. In conjunction with his police duties, Jim worked as a funeral escort for 50 years, providing a safe final route for countless grieving families. Following a motorcycle escorting accident in 2004, he left his job as a funeral escort. Helping people and conversing with people was a natural talent for Jim. He continued his public service dedication while working at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Homes for the last 15 years. Jim did not know a stranger. He was a humble, caring, funny, and loyal friend.
Survivors include his loving wife, Pat Thomas; children, Delissa Pierson, Cynthia Thomas Morris, Tonya Thomas Stick (Mark), Ram Thomas, Bigram Thomas (Shawn), James R. Thomas (Courtney), Bill Thomas (Nicole); 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and siblings, Patsy Johnson (Don), Glenn Thomas (Carol), Betty Yoder (Mike), Rosie Risley, and Kenny Thomas ( Nancy). He was preceded in death by siblings, Wilma Albright, Jake Thomas, Virginia Tharp, William Thomas, Ed Thomas and an infant brother.
Jim and Pat enjoyed traveling. Over the years they have traveled across the country on his motorcycle, their fifth wheel and later their motorhome. Jim appreciated good company and conversation at the retiree events and the F.O.P. He cherished time spent with Pat, the love of his life for the last 50 years and all the family, dear friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be from 12-2:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM.
Entombment will be at The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Stone Kingdom Ministries, PO Box 5695, Asheville, NC, 28813
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019