|
|
James Lee "Jim" Albright of Speedway, Indiana passed away May 8th at the age of 81. Jim was the loving husband to Karen (Layman) Albright of Danville, Indiana for 59 years. He was also the loving father to Lisa (Kleindorfer)-Eric, Lynn (Dever) and Jeff Albright-Cathy. Karen and Jim have eight grandchildren (Ryan, Eric, John, Rachel, Luke, Landon, Ava and Sophia) and two great-grandchildren (Theo and Cohen). Jim was the beloved son to Veda and Ivan Albright, and brother to Jack Albright.
He was a graduate of Plainfield High School '56, Hanover College(BA in Education & Chemistry) '60 and received his Masters from Butler University. He played football at Hanover(MVP '60) and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Jim was instrumental in helping recruit many athletes to Hanover.
He began his teaching career at Hibberd in Richmond, Indiana. He later taught at Northwest High School for 33 years where he taught Chemistry and served as the Department Head. Jim also served as a football, wrestling, men's golf and girl's basketball coach during his tenure at NHS.
Jim was a Christian and a member of Speedway Baptist Church where he served as Deacon for many years. As an educator and man of God, he helped make a difference in many of his students and fellow member's lives.
In his spare time you could find Jim on the golf course, watching a Red's game, attending the Colts' games and most importantly following his grandchildren's events. Jim will be greatly missed, but we know our loss is Heaven's gain. We love you.
Visitation will be Monday, May 13th at Speedway Baptist Church from 4:00pm to 6:30pm. A brief memorial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim's honor to the Speedway Baptist Church, 2986 Moller Rd, Speedway, Indiana 46224.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 10, 2019