Indianapolis - James Lee Jackson, 71, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. He was born Nov 30, 1947 to the late James and Jacqueline Jackson. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army where he served as a Green Beret in Vietnam.

Mr. Jackson is survived by his beloved daughters, Amy Jackson (Chris Horton) and Sara Jackson; brother, Randy Jackson and his wife, Jeannie; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

A celebration of Mr. Jackson's life will be conducted Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 2 - 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post #88, 1446 Olive Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203. All are welcome to attend, even if you are not a member of the American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Jackson's memory to American Legion Post #88.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 29, 2019
