James Leo Gerard
James Leo Gerard went peacefully to our Lord on December 14, 2019. He was born February 9, 1936 in Mishawaka, Indiana, and was preceded in death by parents Leo Harold Gerard and Antoinette Barbara (Krushanski) Gerard. He is survived by his sister Marjorie (Fisher) Gerard. He married Janet (Olsen) of Elkhart, Indiana. He was the beloved father of sons Joseph (wife Annette), Jon (wife Jennifer), and James (wife Julie), grandfather of 7, and great-grandfather of 8, where his legacy continues to live. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force where he served a key role in Strategic Air Command's 376th Bombardment Wing electronic countermeasure division during the Cold War. He retired after 32 years with the Federal Aviation Administration where he worked as an air traffic control specialist, instructor, and senior supervisor in Indianapolis, Honolulu, and Molokai, Hawaii. He was an early pioneer in the development and first use of the FAA's radar system. An avid golfer his entire life, he also enjoyed classic cars, aviation, and Notre Dame football. He loved the beauty of the Hawaiian Islands, where he will be interred with military honors at the National Cemetery of the Pacific. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations please go to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or . He is sadly missed.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019