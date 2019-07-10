|
|
James Lucas
Indianapolis - James R Lucas, 87, of Indianapolis, walked into eternity with Jesus on Sunday, July 7th, 2019. Family and friends may show their love and support from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, July 15th and 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday July 16th at Jones Crossing, next door to Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. There will be a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16th at Jones Crossing. To send a condolence to the family or share a story about Jim, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 10, 2019