James Lynn Reno
Flagstaff, AZ - James Lynn Reno, age 68, passed away in Flagstaff, Arizona on August 12, 2019. Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Robin (Endsley) Reno, their three daughters Lori Reno Howard (Kenny), Lindsay Reno (Christian), & Celeste Reno, his two grandchildren Gabrielle & Gunnar Grubbs, and his four sisters Sandee Lovett (Mike), Kay Ireland (Mike), Rita Reno, & Patti Wheeler (Barry), five nieces & nephews, three great-nieces, and his three dogs Olive, Bud, & Harry.
He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Robert & Bernett (Waterman) Reno. He resided in Indy until September of 2018, when he and Robin moved to Sedona, Arizona. As an avid hiker and former marathon runner, he was in his element in Sedona immediately. Captain Reno retired in January of 2018 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department after 42 years of service. Giving was always a priority, whether to his family & friends or to the community & causes he cared about. May his impact live on through each of us who know and love him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jim's name to St. John Lutheran School in Indianapolis, Indiana or Special Olympics Indiana. Private service to be held in Arizona at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 21, 2019