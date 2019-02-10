|
James M. Brown
Cumberland - 79, passed away February 9, 2019. He was born November 9, 1939 to the late James R. and Bessie Brown. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 28 years to include the Vietnam War, retiring as a Sergeant Major. He then served 22 years at DFAS for a total of 50 years in DOD.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Greenfield Church of Christ, 1380 S. State Street, Greenfield.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Brown. He is survived by his daughter, Mary E. Brown; sister, Rose Jeffries; and niece, Sarah Bailey. Arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019