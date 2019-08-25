|
James M. Farrell
Indianapolis - Age 85, passed away on August 20, 2019. He was born on September 2, 1933 in Loogootee, IN to the late Vernon and Alberta Farrell. He was a long time resident of Indianapolis where he worked at J.L. Simmons for over 25 years and at Schuster's Block. He was also a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul.
James is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Betty Farrell. He is survived by his son, Michael Farrell (Laura Moore-Farrell); daughter, Brenda Farrell (Jeff Lonigro); 9 grandchildren; and siblings, Alan Farrell, Barbara Link, Martha Love, and Larry Farrell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N. Shadeland Avenue, with visitation from 10am to 11am. Burial will be later that same day at 3:30pm at St Johns Cemetery, Loogootee, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either St. Vincent de Paul or St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019