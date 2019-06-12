James Mathew Donahue MD



Indianapolis - James Mathew Donahue MD passed into the hands of God on June 9, 2019. He was 85 years old. He was born April 20, 1934 in Carmel, IN to Claude Mathew Donahue MD and Mildred Adams Donahue.



Jim attended Indiana University and graduated from IU Medical School. He was Board Certified in Psychiatry. After graduation, he served in the United States Army for several years in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Upon release from that service, he had a private practice for a number of years. He then was in The United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves for 20 years where he attained the rank of Colonel. During his active Air Force years, Jim lived in North Carolina; Tucson, Arizona; and Biloxi, Mississippi. Following his active service, he returned to Indianapolis. Jim was called up again for a brief time during Operation Desert Storm and served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



Jim was Medical Director of Central State Hospital in Indianapolis after which he did locum tenens work until his retirement. His favorite locum tenens assignment was on the Navajo Reservation in Gallup, New Mexico.



Jim was married to Barbara (nee Burch) Donahue from 1957 until Barbara's passing in 1988. They have two sons, Thomas Mathew Donahue and Christopher Alan Donahue. He married Martha Jones Moldt in 1989.



Jim was something of a Renaissance Man. He was a talented artist, working in pen and ink, acrylic and watercolor paints. He was also a voracious reader across a wide spectrum of subjects.



For some years, he had a private pilot's license and enjoyed flying his small Cessna airplane all around the United States. While stationed in Biloxi, he loved to captain his sailboat, "Vamanos!" and frequently went fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. He enjoyed children and was a dedicated family man, introducing his sons to many adventures and outdoor activities all around the USA from the Florida Keys to a trip up the Alcan Highway to Alaska. Jim loved to travel and continued to do so until the end of his life. His family and friends will miss his quiet, dry sense of humor.



Survivors include his wife, Martha; sons; Thomas and Christopher; sister, Donna Donahue Barion; grandchildren, Matthew Donahue, Sarah Donahue Dietrich, and Katie Donahue Parker; grandchildren through his second wife, Sarah Moldt, Allison Moldt and Bayron Moldt; and great-grandchildren, Raelynn Dietrich, Dean Dietrich, and Anna Lucia Donahue.



A service celebrating Jim's life will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3354 West 30th Street, Indianapolis at 1 PM on Saturday, June 15, 2019. There will be a gathering and meal after the service. Dr. Donahue will be interred in The Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton, IN.



Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 12, 2019