James McCauley Vandivier, MD (Dr. Jazz)
Indianapolis - 85, passed away peacefully at his home, July 14, 2020. He was born January 10, 1935, in Indianapolis to the late Robert McCauley Vandivier, M.D. and Mary Louise (Kelch) Vandivier. Jim was a 1953 graduate of Shortridge High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree from DePauw University in 1957, and his Doctor of Medicine from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1961. Jim proudly served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. He then entered the private practice of internal medicine. His devotion to providing exceptional care spanned 48 years.
Jim was a member of St. Peters United Church of Christ. He was a member of the Indiana State Medical Association, a past President of the Society of Internal Medicine and he also served on the faculty of the IU School of Medicine until retirement. He was a 30 year member of the Indianapolis Jazz Club serving as President and Vice President. Jim faithfully led two amateur jazz bands, the "Colonial Square Jazz Band" and the "White River Jazz Band" for over 30 years.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sharon Vandivier; children, Susan Setters (Doug), Mark McCauley Vandivier, Douglas Vandivier and Leah Gibbs; sister, Susan Boles (Jeff); ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A son, Mark Gitzlaff, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity and/or Gennesaret Free Clinic. The family will hold a private Homegoing with scattering of ashes at the family farm. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when social distancing has been suspended. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com
