James Michael Hackett
Indianapolis - James Michael Hackett, 74, of Indianapolis passed away on February 10, 2020.
Born in Anderson Indiana on June 5, 1945. He attended Alexandria schools through high school, then attended Butler University where he met his wife of 52 years, Cynthia Miller Hackett, as music majors. Mike is survived by his wife Cindy and their two sons Stephen (Nicole) and Andrew (Patricia); four Grandchildren: Alexandra, Julianna from Carmel, Indiana and Demetrios and Evangelia from Dunedin Florida. His greatest joy was his four grandchildren. He delighted in them.
He is also survived by his mother Evelyn Hire, sister Sharon Harless and brother Phillip (Connie) Hackett and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was past president of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. His commitment to the community was well noted. Calling will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral from 4-7pm with a Trisagion Service at 6:30pm. Additional calling will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Cathedral from 10-11am, followed by the funeral service at 11am. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fishers, Indiana. Online condolences and video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com/obits.
MAY HIS MEMORY BE ETERNAL!
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ladies Philoptochos Society, to which Mike held a special place.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020