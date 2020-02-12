Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:30 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael Hackett


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael Hackett Obituary
James Michael Hackett

Indianapolis - James Michael Hackett, 74, of Indianapolis passed away on February 10, 2020.

Born in Anderson Indiana on June 5, 1945. He attended Alexandria schools through high school, then attended Butler University where he met his wife of 52 years, Cynthia Miller Hackett, as music majors. Mike is survived by his wife Cindy and their two sons Stephen (Nicole) and Andrew (Patricia); four Grandchildren: Alexandra, Julianna from Carmel, Indiana and Demetrios and Evangelia from Dunedin Florida. His greatest joy was his four grandchildren. He delighted in them.

He is also survived by his mother Evelyn Hire, sister Sharon Harless and brother Phillip (Connie) Hackett and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was past president of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. His commitment to the community was well noted. Calling will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral from 4-7pm with a Trisagion Service at 6:30pm. Additional calling will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Cathedral from 10-11am, followed by the funeral service at 11am. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fishers, Indiana. Online condolences and video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com/obits.

MAY HIS MEMORY BE ETERNAL!

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ladies Philoptochos Society, to which Mike held a special place.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -