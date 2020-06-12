James Michael Held
James Michael Held

Fishers - James Michael "Mike" Held, 74, of Fishers, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1945 to Jim and Marian (Schmalstig) Held in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mike was a proud graduate of Xavier University, and was a faithful member of Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church. Always the life of the party, Mike never met a stranger, and impacted countless friends and families with his story-telling, quick wit, and his infectious laugh and smile. His wife Patti was his best friend, and the apple of his eye. He was a proud dad and "crapaw" to his grandkids who treasured his family every sport there was, being outdoors, and mostly, making others smile.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patti Held; daughters, Karly (Adam) Stevenson, Lindsey (Jeff) Carmichael, and Michelle Held (Jason Allen); 7 siblings; 5 grandchildren; several in-laws; and many other family members.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist Catholic Church, 10350 Glaser Way in Fishers, with Rev. Michael Bower and Rev. Dan Gartland officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to the time of service at the church.

For full obituary and condolences: www.randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
