James (Jim) Miller
Zionsville - Jim Miller, Zionsville, IN, passed August 10, after a courageous nearly three-year battle with leukemia. He is survived by wife Laura, son Alex (Emma), twin grandchildren Charlie and Sam, and many adoring family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Louise (Fred) Gallagher and his father Charlie (Ann) Miller. A proud graduate of Speedway High School (1976) and Wabash College (1980), Jim served as a Class Agent for his Wabash class from graduation until death. Blessed with a brilliant mind, Jim was a journalist and health care financing expert, finishing his career with the Indiana Rural Health Association. Jim was a terrific husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle ("UJ") and a wonderful friend. He loved his family, faith, fishing, golf, horse racing and sports—particularly the 500, Butler basketball, Indiana high school football and single-class basketball, Zionsville and Wabash football, and the Oakland A's—classic vinyl music and the Spanish language. Known as "Jim from Zionsville" on Indy sports talk shows, he was the clip guy on the sideline chain gang at Zionsville football games for 15 years before being stricken with illness. Gentle, selfless, compassionate and always thoughtful of others, Jim embodied the Second Commandment: Love Thy Neighbor. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that any gifts in Jim's honor be made to Wabash College, Butler University, ZCHS Athletics, or one's favorite charity. Calling will be Friday, August 14, 4-6 pm, Zionsville United Methodist Church. Services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
