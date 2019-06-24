|
James "Jim" Mooney
Greenfield - James "Jim" Edward Mooney, Jr., passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on June 20, 2019 at his home in New Palestine, IN. Jim was born on August 16, 1938, in Boston, MA, to James and Catherine (O'Toole) Mooney. Jim graduated from Northeastern University and entered the U.S. Army with overseas tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam. Jim earned his MBA from Northwest Missouri State University. Jim retired as a Lt. Colonel after almost 22 yrs of service. He worked for the Indiana Family & Social Services Admin (FSSA) for over 19 yrs, and received the Distinguished Hoosier Award. Jim worked for Sequoia Consulting for approx 14 yrs until Dec 2018. On Aug. 17, 1963, Jim married his beloved wife Sandra Mae (Hewitt) Mooney, and they had been happily married and by each other's side for almost 55 yrs prior to her passing on July 11, 2018. Jim leaves behind his son, David J. Mooney; sister, Sandra M. Owen; niece, Heather Owen; and nephew, Andrew Owen. "Old soldiers never die, they simply fade away..." Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Hendryx Mortuary, Cumberland Chapel, 11636 E. Washington St., Indpls, IN, 46229. Friends may visit from 4:30 p.m. until the time of service at the mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Health Network Foundation. Online condolences may be made to www.hendryxmortuary.com. Hendryx Mortuaries is honored to be assisting the family with the services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 24, 2019