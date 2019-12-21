|
James Morsches Benbow
Bloomington IL - James Morsches Benbow age 90 of Bloomington IL passed away at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence. His visitation will be 1:00 PM-4:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cure PSP, "Progressive Supranuclear Palsy" or to a .
Jim was born Sept. 28, 1929 in Anderson, IN the son of Harry and Marguerite Morsches Benbow. He married Rosemary McDonald February 28, 1959 in Anderson, IN. She passed April 11, 2012.
Surviving are his children, Victoria (Kenn) Brush, San Diego, CA, Rick (Barbara) Schofield, Greenwich, CT, James (Chris Zombory) Benbow, II, Chicago, IL and Marie (Mark) Genrich, Bloomington, IL, grandchildren, Christopher Hill, Allison Schofield, Ross (Carly) Schofield and Anna Genrich.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents.
Jim grew up in Anderson, IN and graduated from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN with a degree in metallurgical engineering. He worked at Allison Engine Company, Indianapolis, IN where he met his wife Rosemary. He was drafted into the US Army and served 2 years. Jim later worked at General Electric, Cincinnati, OH and Honeywell Aerospace, Minneapolis, MN where he worked on designing components for the Mercury Mission. In 1965 he moved to Normal, Il and started working at General Electric in Bloomington, IL until his retirement in 1989. He enjoyed photography, music and reading, followed auto racing and liked to spend his time building and fixing things around the house. He was an avid storyteller and could talk at great lengths on any subject. The family would like to thank Shirley, Chasity, Nicole and Shaniqua for their exceptional care and compassion shown to Jim. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019