James O. Nibbs
James O. Nibbs, 91, passed away Monday June 8, 2020. On Friday, June 12, there will be a visitation from 5 pm until 7 pm at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN.
James O. Nibbs, 91, passed away Monday June 8, 2020. On Friday, June 12, there will be a visitation from 5 pm until 7 pm at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.