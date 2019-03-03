Services
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
(317) 562-0145
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Indianapolis - 63, passed away on February 25, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio to the late James and Frances (Bowling) Peregrine. Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he received the National Defense Service Medal.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. (Morrison) Peregrine; along with his parents, mentioned above; and Chester Morrison, his friend and father-in-law.

Visitation will be from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Avenue. Military Honors with entombment to follow at Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 3, 2019
