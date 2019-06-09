|
James P. Mattingly
- - James P. Mattingly, 90, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Jim was the eighth of nine children born to Dennis and Emma Mattingly in Loogootee, IN. He was preceded in death by his dear wife Dottie, his brothers Garland, Glen and Ernest and four of his five sisters, Mae, Nora, Ester and Norma. He is survived by his loving sister Ann Marie Crane (93) of Sarasota, Fl, step-daughter Joyce Schusler (John) and many nephews and nieces who knew him as "Uncle Jimmy" the devoted man of God who visited church daily. Jim was a faithful member of St. Thomas More Church in Sarasota, FL. Jim served in the military as PFC during the Korean War and was a communications manager for AT&T from 1947-1986. He retired in 1986. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and traveler. He loved hiking, fishing and hunting, particularly quail hunting. Jim and Dottie were avid golfers and dancers and were members of Bent Tree Country Club and Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club. Jim was the ultimate DIYr. and he loved to help others try their hand at it as well. He was best known for dropping what he was doing to go help whoever it was that needed help. His laugh was contagious and his love and devotion to his family was his most admirable quality of all. Rest in peace Uncle Jimmy!
A funeral mass will be held on in Sarasota, FL on Friday, June 14th, at St. Thomas More Chapel at 9:30am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019