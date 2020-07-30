James P Skelley



Indianapolis - James P. Skelley, 88, of Indianapolis passed away on July 29, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Shirley Skelley; children Pamela (Robert) Mindach, Steven (Jean Ann) Skelley, Sandy (Paul) Holden, Linda (Bernard) Cronin, Dean (Lisa) Skelley, Janet Gregory, Glenn (Julia) Skelley, and Don (Tonya) Skelley; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters Susie Luker, Martha Daum, and Paula Cecil; and brother-in-law Wilbur Riedy.



Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at 12 noon. Visitation will be prior to Mass beginning at 10 am.



Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care.









