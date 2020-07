Or Copy this URL to Share

James Patrick Burleigh



Martinsville - James P. Burleigh, 59, Martinsville passed at his home on July 5th, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8th from 5-8 pm with a private service on Thursday, July 9th at Neal & Summers Funeral & Cremation Center in Martinsville.



Memorial contributions may be made to Martinsville High School Athletics, c/o Neal & Summers, 110 E. Poston Rd., Martinsville, IN 46151.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store